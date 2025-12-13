403
Hungary labels NATO warning on Russia as ‘reckless’
(MENAFN) Hungary has sharply criticized comments made by NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte suggesting that Russia could pose a direct military threat to the alliance within the next five years. On Friday, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto dismissed the warning as irresponsible and escalatory.
Responding publicly, Szijjarto accused Rutte of making alarmist claims, stating: "Mark Rutte made several reckless statements, claiming that 'we' are Russia’s next target, that Russia could be ready to attack NATO within five years, and that Ukraine’s security is our security."
He argued that such language reflects a loss of rational judgment within European political circles.
The Hungarian foreign minister emphasized that Budapest strongly disagrees with this assessment. "As a NATO member, Hungary firmly rejects these claims. The security of European countries is guaranteed not by Ukraine, but by NATO itself. Ukraine is fighting for its own security, not for ours," Szijjarto said, underlining Hungary’s position within the alliance.
He further claimed that the comments reveal opposition in Brussels to ongoing peace initiatives supported by US President Donald Trump. According to Szijjarto, Rutte’s remarks undermine diplomatic efforts, arguing that the NATO chief "effectively stabbed peace negotiations in the back," at a time when discussions continue around a US-supported framework for ending the war between Moscow and Kyiv.
Warning of the consequences of such rhetoric, Szijjarto added: "Such provocative statements are irresponsible and dangerous. We call on Mark Rutte to stop fueling war tensions immediately!"
Rutte had issued the warning a day earlier, urging NATO members to increase military spending and reinforce collective deterrence. During a keynote address at a security event in Berlin, he stated: "We need to be crystal clear about the threat. We are Russia's next target."
He also cautioned: "NATO's own defenses can hold for now. But with its economy dedicated to war, Russia could be ready to use military force against NATO within five years.”
Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Friday that Kyiv is pursuing multiple diplomatic tracks with partners in Europe and the United States. These efforts focus on securing long-term security guarantees, rebuilding the economy, and maintaining diplomatic coordination aimed at bringing the conflict to an end.
