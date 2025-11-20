Discount Custom Cabinets Announces Black Friday Sale And Pre-Orders For New Oslo Walnut Cabinet Line

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Discount Custom Cabinets is pleased to announce a storewide Black Friday sale offering 15% off all cabinetry, running from November 21 through December 1, 2025. In conjunction with the sale, the company is also launching pre-orders for its newest cabinet style, Oslo Walnut.

The limited-time promotion provides homeowners and contractors an opportunity to save significantly on quality custom cabinetry just in time for holiday renovations and new year home improvement projects.

"We're excited to offer our customers substantial savings during the busiest shopping season of the year," said James Corkish, owner of Discount Custom Cabinets. "Whether you're planning a kitchen remodel or looking to upgrade your bathroom vanities, this is an excellent time to invest in quality cabinetry at exceptional prices."

Alongside the sale, Discount Custom Cabinets is accepting pre-orders for Oslo Walnut, the company's latest cabinet style. The new line combines contemporary design with rich walnut tones, offering customers a sophisticated option for modern homes. Additional details and specifications for Oslo Walnut are available at discountcustomcabinets/product/oslo-walnut/.

The 15% discount applies to all cabinet styles and configurations, with no exclusions during the promotional period. Customers are encouraged to visit the showroom for personalized consultations and detailed quotes.

Discount Custom Cabinets' showroom is open Monday through Thursday from 10 AM to 5 PM, and Friday from 10 AM to 3 PM.

For more information about the sale or to schedule a showroom visit, please visit discountcustomcabinets.

About Discount Custom Cabinets

Discount Custom Cabinets specializes in quality cabinetry solutions for residential and commercial projects. With a commitment to craftsmanship and customer service, the company provides personalized design assistance and competitive pricing on a wide range of cabinet styles.