LP-Free Perpetuals Exchange Leverup Available Now, Powered By Monad

LeverUp Offers Traders a Flexible and Full-Scale DeFi Platform

LeverUp, a brand-new Liquidity Provider (LP)-free perpetual exchange, has officially launched, offering traders a next-generation DeFi platform built on the layer-1 blockchain Monad. Backed by Makers Fund, LeverUp delivers a decentralized trading experience with uncapped open interest, free liquidity provider perpetuals, and scalability, offering traders zero fees. This partnership will allow LeverUp to utilize its on-chain, transparent trading of perpetuals to the fullest in Monad's fast and scalable layer-1 blockchain. Users can anticipate more integrations and product updates to be revealed soon.

The current market landscape is marked by limited flexibility and high transaction costs across trading platforms. LeverUp introduces an alternative model that reallocates all protocol fees back to traders, rather than sharing them with liquidity providers. The platform is designed to promote a more transparent and balanced trading environment.

The DeFi landscape continues to offer potential opportunities for traders and investors, but structural inefficiencies persist: liquidity is fragmented across pools and protocols, forcing traders to split their capital and reducing returns, and complicated fee structures create friction and increase risk for users. As a result, the market has become incredibly competitive and complex to navigate as investors look to achieve consistent returns.

LeverUp was built to address these systemic challenges. Built on Monad, LeverUp introduces a new tech stack designed from the ground up to solve the liquidity, fees, and transparency issues while providing best-in-class performance, leverage, etc. LeverUp provides users full transparency where every position, metric, and protocol flow is on-chain and verifiable. Traders can access up to 1001x exposure across crypto majors and real-world assets, powered by an institution-grade risk engine.

LeverUp eliminates constraints usually associated with traditional LPs, and on this platform, open interest scales independently of TVL, liquidity depth, or passive providers, and traders engage directly with the protocol. 100 percent of protocol fees are captured and returned to traders, compounding network value where it belongs.

The platform's native LVUSD settlement integrates a stablecoin layer, delivering stability, composability, and capital efficiency across the ecosystem. The DeFi platform's uncapped market depth breaks liquidity ceilings compared to other platforms, enabling unprecedented capital efficiency and truly flexible open interest.

Additional information about LeverUp can be found at LeverUp.gitbook.io. Users can learn more about Testnet at app.leverup.xyz.

About LeverUp

LeverUp is an LP-free perpetuals exchange delivering uncapped open interest, 100% fee redistribution to traders, and leverage up to 1001x. With countless perpetual platforms on the market, LeverUp is a differentiator, offering more flexibility, native LVUSD settlement, uncapped market depth, and full transparency where nothing is hidden and nothing is off-chain. While others race to copy CEX perps-standalone chains and high-throughput order books-LeverUp chose a different lane.

On high-performance public chains, LeverUp's LP-free design gives traders near-CEX execution and true DeFi composability-so protocols snap together like Lego and network effects compound. The company builds with the ecosystem, not against it.