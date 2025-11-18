Fanduel, Draftkings Exit American Gaming Association: Report

FanDuel and DraftKings reportedly said on Tuesday that they are withdrawing from the American Gaming Association (AGA), the primary trade group representing casinos and sportsbooks.

According to a CNBC report, the companies, in separate statements, said they were letting their AGA memberships lapse due to the direction of online betting, primarily tied to booming prediction markets.

The report added that the AGA has taken a firm stand against prediction markets offering sports betting. It plans to introduce a resolution at a board meeting on Tuesday that would exclude from membership any company that provides prediction markets, the report noted, citing people familiar with the matter.

