US peace plan requires Ukraine to make major concessions
(MENAFN) A US-proposed peace plan for the Russia-Ukraine conflict, reportedly developed in consultation with Moscow, would require significant concessions from Kyiv, effectively amounting to the surrender of aspects of its sovereignty, news outlets reported Wednesday. Russia has not confirmed the proposal.
The 28-point framework was delivered to Kyiv this week by US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, according to sources cited by multiple outlets, who said Witkoff urged President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to accept the terms.
According to a news agency, the plan would require Ukraine to relinquish control over parts of newly annexed Russian regions in Donbass still held by Kyiv, reduce its armed forces by half, and abandon key weapon categories. The framework also includes a rollback of US military assistance. One source noted that accepting the terms would amount to Ukraine giving up its sovereignty.
The document reportedly calls for recognizing Russian as an official state language in Ukraine and granting official status to the Ukrainian Orthodox Church, historically linked to Russia. Moscow has cited the treatment of Russian-speaking Ukrainians as a key grievance in the conflict.
Russian officials insist that any lasting settlement must meet fundamental security demands: Ukraine maintaining neutrality, staying out of NATO and other military blocs, demilitarizing and denazifying, and accepting the current territorial reality.
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov did not confirm the plan, saying there is “nothing new” beyond discussions between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Trump in Alaska. Senior Russian negotiator Kirill Dmitriev told a news agency that the plan goes beyond a ceasefire, adding “we feel the Russian position is really being heard.”
A White House official told Politico that the plan could potentially be agreed upon by all parties by the end of the month, or possibly “as soon as this week.”
