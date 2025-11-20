403
Vietnam Floods Death Toll Climbs to Sixteen
(MENAFN) Fatalities from torrential downpours and subsequent flooding across Vietnam's central provinces have climbed to 16, with an additional 5 individuals unaccounted for, the Vietnam Disaster and Dyke Management Authority announced Thursday.
Floodwaters continue engulfing more than 43,200 residences, while another 91 structures have sustained damage, creating a humanitarian crisis across multiple districts.
Agricultural devastation spans over 10,000 hectares where rice paddies and various crops lie submerged, according to the agency's assessment. The deluge has dealt a severe blow to regional food security and farmer livelihoods. Livestock losses exceed 6,500 animals, including both cattle and poultry either killed or carried away by rushing waters.
Electrical service disruptions persist, leaving more than 553,200 households without power, authorities added. Emergency response teams continue working to restore critical infrastructure.
