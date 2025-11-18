Delhi Blast: Court Sends Umar Muhammad's Aide Jasir Bilal Wani To 10-Day NIA Custody

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 18 (IANS) The Patiala House Court on Tuesday sent bomber Dr Umar Muhammad's aide, Jasir Bilal Wani, alias Danish, to 10 days of NIA custody.

Earlier in the day, the NIA produced Wani before the court in connection with the Delhi blast that claimed 13 lives. On Monday, the agency arrested Wani, another key associate who had allegedly provided technical support to the terrorists involved in the explosion.

Wani, a resident of Kashmir, was arrested by the NIA from Srinagar. According to the agency, investigations revealed that he had allegedly provided technical assistance for carrying out terror attacks. He was reportedly involved in modifying drones and attempting to develop rockets ahead of the deadly car bomb blast.

The accused, a resident of Qazigund in the Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, was said to be an active co-conspirator in the attack. He had worked closely with the terrorist Dr Umar Muhammad Nabi to plan and execute the act of terror.

The NIA continues to probe multiple angles to uncover the full conspiracy behind the bombing. Several teams from the anti-terror agency are pursuing various leads and conducting searches across multiple states in an effort to identify every individual involved in the attack.

Earlier on Monday, a Delhi court also sent Aamir Rashid Ali, a Kashmiri resident accused of conspiring with Muhammad, to 10 days of NIA custody. Ali, in whose name the car used in the blast was registered, was arrested on November 16. He was apprehended in Delhi during a large-scale search operation launched after the NIA took over the case from the Delhi Police, an official said in a statement.

According to the NIA's findings, Ali, a resident of Samboora in Pampore, Jammu and Kashmir, had allegedly conspired with suicide attacker Umar Nabi to execute the terror strike. The agency stated that Ali had travelled to Delhi to help purchase the car later used as a vehicle-borne improvised explosive device (IED) to carry out the blast.