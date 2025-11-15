BJP Asks Lalu, Rabri To Save Family After Rohini Quits Politics

BJP terms it 'internal family matter'

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Bihar BJP President Dilip Jaiswal on Saturday said that RJD chief Lalu Yadav's daughter Rohini Acharya's decision to quit politics and "disown" her family is her "internal family matter" and it is not "appropriate to comment on it too much". However, Dilip Jaiswal did request the family to "not break apart due to one individual" and said that Lalu Yadav and Rabri Devi need to save this family.

"This is an internal family matter of Lalu Yadav's family. I would request that the family not break apart. If the family is breaking up because of one individual, that is not appropriate. Lalu Yadav and Rabri Devi need to save this family. This is a family matter, so it is not appropriate to comment too much on it," Dilip Jaiswal said.

In a press conference earlier, Jaiswal, without naming individuals, said that the way "Rohini Acharya has donated her kidney to save Lalu Yadav. Lalu Yadav's family is constantly falling apart due to the actions of one or two individuals; no one will like it. I also want to say that if a family is falling apart because of one person, it is not right."

Rohini Acharya quits politics, blames RJD MP

Earlier in the day, Rohini Acharya said she has decided to "quit" politics and "disown" her family, a day after the party suffered a massive defeat in assembly polls, securing only 25 seats in the 243-member state assembly.

Taking all the blame, Rohini hit out at Sanjay Yadav, who is the RJD MP and close aide of Tejashwi Yadav, and said, "This is what Sanjay Yadav had asked me to do." "I'm quitting politics and I'm disowning my family... This is what Sanjay Yadav and Rameez had asked me to do and I'm taking all the blame," Rohini Acharya said.

Widening cracks in Lalu's family

With her "disowning" family, the cracks within Lalu Yadav's family have widened as her brother Tej Pratap Yadav, was expelled from both the party and family earlier this year following a controversy over his personal life. His expulsion followed a controversy over a Facebook post in which he claimed to be in a relationship, sparking a public fallout with his family. The incident revived discussions around his past marital issues, including his ongoing divorce case with Aishwarya Rai, granddaughter of former Bihar CM Daroga Rai. Tej Pratap Yadav went on to launch his own party, the Janshakti Janta Dal (JJD) and contested from Mahua Assembly constituency. He faced a major setback, finishing a distant third as Sanjay Kumar Singh of the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) secured a thumping victory with 87641 votes and a margin of 44997 votes, while RJD candidate Mukesh Kumar Raushan stood second.

RJD's poor performance in Assembly polls

Rohini Acharya's decision to sever ties with her family came a day after RJD suffered a major loss in the Bihar Assembly election, finishing the election as the third-largest party with just 25 seats, despite contesting on more than 140 seats.

The NDA's 'tsunami' swept away the opposition Mahagathbandhan in Bihar, with the BJP emerging as the single-largest party with 89 seats, and the Janata Dal (United) finishing a close second with 85. The other allies of the ruling coalition also registered high strike rates. The ruling NDA got 202 seats, a three-fourths majority in the 243-member House. This is the second time the NDA has crossed the 200-mark in the assembly polls. In the 2010 polls, it had won 206 seats.

In the NDA, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 89 seats, Janata Dal (United) won 85, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) (LJPRV) won 19, Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) (HAMS) won five, and Rashtriya Lok Morcha won four seats. In Mahagathbandhan, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) won 25 seats, Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (Liberation) - CPI(ML)(L) - two, Indian Inclusive Party (IIP) - one and Communist Party of India (Marxist) - CPI(M) one seat. All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) won five seats, and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) got one seat. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)