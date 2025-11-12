Cree Lighting Premium Lighting Collection Launches At Lowe's With Mayim Bialik

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Exclusive Lineup Introduces Low Blue Light and Patented Technologies, including Switch Mode and White Filament LEDs, Featured in a New Campaign with Actress & Neuroscientist Bialik

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cree Lighting, a brand of Feit Electric Company Inc, today introduced its most advanced and design-forward line of lighting yet, available exclusively at Lowe's Home Improvement. Engineered to transform the way consumers live with light, this collection combines breakthrough technology with sophisticated style, delivering a premium, top-shelf lighting experience backed by a replacement guarantee.

To help emphasize the innovation and science behind the new line, Cree Lighting is partnering with actress and real-life neuroscientist Mayim Bialik, famous for her brainy roles on“The Big Bang Theory” and“Blossom”. Drawing on her trademark mix of intelligence and humor, Bialik stars as the lead scientist of a fictional lighting lab crew in a series of comedic ads that push Cree Lighting LED lights to hilariously extreme tests to meet their exacting standards.









“I'm so excited to collaborate with Cree Lighting as they introduce a tech-forward and beautifully designed line of lighting, which is available at Lowe's,” said Bialik.“As an actor and a neuroscientist, I really appreciate how this campaign highlights the creative side of science. In addition, this kind of quality and innovation can make a meaningful difference in our mental and physical health.”





The Cree Lighting next-generation lineup showcases breakthrough low blue light that redefines everyday comfort, patented Switch Mode LED bulbs that let you change your lights from warm and inviting to crisp and energizing on the bulb or with a standard light switch, and White Filament LEDs that combine modern efficiency with the beauty of discrete filament design that blends seamlessly into any décor style. Together, these innovations make it easier than ever for homeowners to create the perfect atmosphere in any room.





“We're honored to continue the legacy of the Cree Lighting brand as an innovator in LED. Our mission is to deliver Simply Better lighting solutions that combine technology, quality, and confidence,” said Alan Feit, president of Feit Electric Company, Inc.“This new Cree Lighting line offers customers the very best in performance and design, backed by our replacement guarantee.”

Availability

Select Cree Lighting products are already available at Lowe's Home Improvement stores and with the full assortment rolling out nationwide in April 2026.

“Lowe's is committed to bringing innovation and value to our customers, and the new Cree Lighting lineup is a perfect example,” said Dennis Lenahan, merchandising vice president at Lowe's Companies Inc.“These products offer advanced features and premium quality, making it easier than ever for shoppers to find the right light for their homes.”

About Cree Lighting

Cree Lighting, a brand of Feit Electric Company Inc., helped ignite the LED lighting revolution and continues to set the pace for innovation. From advancements in energy efficiency to rethinking how light shapes everyday life, Cree Lighting is recognized for progress, performance, and possibility. Supported by the expertise and resources of Feit Electric, the brand delivers premium products that blend innovation with reliability-giving retailers and consumers confidence in every bulb. For more information, visit

About Feit Electric

Feit Electric is a leading global manufacturer of energy-efficient lighting and smart home products, committed to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction. Founded in 1978 and headquartered in California, Feit Electric delivers cutting-edge solutions that make homes safer, smarter, and more sustainable. The company's trusted brands-Feit Electric, LIFX, Cree Lighting, and USI-serve millions of customers through leading retailers and distribution partners worldwide. For more information, visit

Cree Lighting is a registered trademark of Feit Electric Company, Inc.

Contact

...



