Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
World Bank Spotlights Kyrgyzstan's Economic Outlook Through 2027

World Bank Spotlights Kyrgyzstan's Economic Outlook Through 2027


2026-01-19 10:03:59
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, January 16. Kyrgyzstan's real GDP growth is projected to moderate to 6.5% in 2026 and 6.8% in 2027.

Data obtained by Trend from the World Bank's Global Economic Prospects January report shows that the World Bank reports that the country's economy grew by 9% in both 2023 and 2024 and reached 9.2% in 2025.

Compared with the bank's June 2025 projections, the 2025 result exceeded expectations by 2.4 percentage points, while the forecasts for 2026 and 2027 were revised upward by 1%age point each.

Previously, the UN's Department of Economic and Social Affairs (DESA) noted that consumer price inflation in Kyrgyzstan in 2025 was 7.5%, indicating a slowdown compared to the double-digit growth rates of recent years.

MENAFN19012026000187011040ID1110621704



Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search