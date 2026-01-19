World Bank Spotlights Kyrgyzstan's Economic Outlook Through 2027

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kyrgyzstan's real GDP growth is projected to moderate to 6.5% in 2026 and 6.8% in 2027.

Data obtained by Trend from the World Bank's Global Economic Prospects January report shows that the World Bank reports that the country's economy grew by 9% in both 2023 and 2024 and reached 9.2% in 2025.

Compared with the bank's June 2025 projections, the 2025 result exceeded expectations by 2.4 percentage points, while the forecasts for 2026 and 2027 were revised upward by 1%age point each.

Previously, the UN's Department of Economic and Social Affairs (DESA) noted that consumer price inflation in Kyrgyzstan in 2025 was 7.5%, indicating a slowdown compared to the double-digit growth rates of recent years.