World Bank Spotlights Kyrgyzstan's Economic Outlook Through 2027
Data obtained by Trend from the World Bank's Global Economic Prospects January report shows that the World Bank reports that the country's economy grew by 9% in both 2023 and 2024 and reached 9.2% in 2025.
Compared with the bank's June 2025 projections, the 2025 result exceeded expectations by 2.4 percentage points, while the forecasts for 2026 and 2027 were revised upward by 1%age point each.
Previously, the UN's Department of Economic and Social Affairs (DESA) noted that consumer price inflation in Kyrgyzstan in 2025 was 7.5%, indicating a slowdown compared to the double-digit growth rates of recent years.
