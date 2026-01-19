Secretary Rubio's Call With Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal Bin Farhan Al Saud

Secretary Rubio spoke today with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud to continue coordination in support of regional security and stability and the ongoing situation in Iran. They agreed to remain in close contact on developments throughout the region.

