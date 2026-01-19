7 Car“Maintenance Tricks” Men Think Help - But Actually Destroy The Vehicle

MENAFN - Clever Dude) If you grew up with a dad who always shared his car care tips, you're not alone. A lot of those“tried-and-true” tips aren't all true, though. No matter who told you! Many of these car maintenance tips came from well-meaning individuals, but they are outdated now, unnecessary, or potentially harmful to your vehicle in the long run. Here are seven of the most common myths that men still believe and what you should do instead.

1. Changing Oil Every 3,000 Miles

This myth refuses to die, even though modern engines and synthetic oils have made it obsolete. Most newer vehicles can go 5,000 to 10,000 miles between oil changes, depending on driving conditions and manufacturer recommendations. Changing oil too frequently wastes money and resources without offering any real benefit. Worse, it can lead to over-tightened drain plugs or stripped threads if done too often by amateurs. Always check your owner's manual instead of relying on outdated rules.

2.“Warming Up” the Engine for 10 Minutes Before Driving

Letting your car idle in the driveway for 10 minutes on a cold morning might feel like a good idea, but it's not. Modern engines are designed to warm up faster when driven gently, not while idling. Extended idling wastes fuel, increases emissions, and can cause carbon buildup in the engine. The best way to warm up your car is to drive it (slowly) for the first few minutes. This car maintenance myth is a relic from the carburetor era, not today's fuel-injected reality.

3. Using Dish Soap to Wash the Car

It's tempting to grab the kitchen soap when you're out of car wash, but dish soap is too harsh for your vehicle's paint. It strips away protective wax and can dull the clear coat over time. Repeated use can leave your paint vulnerable to oxidation, fading, and scratches. Automotive soaps are pH-balanced and designed to clean without damaging the finish. Don't let a shortcut today lead to a costly paint job tomorrow.

4. Topping Off Fluids Without Checking Levels

Some drivers believe that topping off fluids, like coolant, brake fluid, or transmission fluid, is always a good idea. But overfilling can be just as dangerous as running low. Too much brake fluid can cause pressure buildup, while overfilled coolant can overflow and damage engine components. Always check the dipstick or reservoir markings before adding anything. When it comes to car maintenance myths, more isn't always better.

5. Premium Gas Makes Every Car Run Better

Unless your vehicle specifically requires premium fuel, using it is a waste of money. Premium gas has a higher octane rating, but that doesn't mean it's“cleaner” or“more powerful.” In fact, using premium in a car designed for regular can lead to incomplete combustion and reduced performance. Your engine is tuned for a specific fuel type. Stick with what the manufacturer recommends. Don't fall for the myth that more expensive fuel equals better performance.

6. Inflating Tires to the Maximum PSI Listed on the Sidewall

Many drivers assume the number on the tire's sidewall is the correct pressure, but it's actually the maximum the tire can safely handle. Overinflating tires can lead to reduced traction, uneven wear, and a harsher ride. The correct pressure is listed on a sticker inside your driver's door or in the owner's manual. Proper inflation improves fuel economy, handling, and tire lifespan. This car maintenance myth could cost you in both comfort and safety.

7. Adding Engine Additives for“Extra Protection”

The auto aisle is full of engine additives promising better mileage, more power, or longer life. But most modern engines don't need them, and some additives can actually interfere with your oil's chemistry. In worst-case scenarios, they can clog oil passages or damage seals. Unless your manufacturer recommends a specific additive, skip it. Trust your engine's engineering, not a bottle of snake oil.

Smart Maintenance Beats“Man Tricks” Every Time

There's no shame in wanting to take care of your car, but it's time to separate fact from fiction. The best thing you can do is follow your owner's manual, use quality parts and fluids, and stay informed. Don't let outdated advice or internet shortcuts sabotage your ride. Real maintenance is about precision, not guesswork.

Have you ever followed a maintenance tip that backfired? Share your story in the comments below.