GCC, ASEAN Discuss Strategic Cooperation In Jakarta
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUALA LAMBUR, Nov 12 (KUNA) -- The Council of Ambassadors of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), and the Committee of Permanent Representatives to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), met in Jakarta on Wednesday
The meeting, chaired by the Kuwaiti Ambassador to Indonesia Khaled Jassem Al-Yassin, took place at the headquarters of the Association's General Secretariat, within the framework of strengthening joint Gulf-Asian cooperation.
Addressing the meeting, Ambassador Al-Yassin stressed the importance of the partnership between the GCC and ASEAN in supporting stability and growth in the two regions.
He pointed to the vitality and effectiveness of the Gulf Council through its achievements and strategic projects over the past few years, including the Gulf electrical interconnection network, the Gulf railway, the Gulf customs union, and the unified Gulf visa.
He explained that these projects reflect the shared future vision of the member states in achieving economic and social integration.
Ambassador Al-Yassin added that this meeting, the second of its kind between the two sides, discussed the progress made in implementing the ASEAN-GCC Cooperation Framework for the years 2024-2028
He emphasized the keenness of both sides to continue joint work to activate the provisions of the agreement and enhance cooperation in the political, economic and social fields.
For their part, the participants stressed the importance of developing the existing strategic partnership between the Gulf Cooperation Council and ASEAN and exploring ways to increase cooperation in a manner that serves the interests of the two regional groups and contributes to supporting regional and international security, peace and prosperity.
At the conclusion of the meeting, the participants expressed their hope to continue coordination between the two sides within the framework of the shared vision for the future of Gulf-Asian relations and in accordance with the developments of the international system and the interests of the member states of the two groups.
The population of the two groups exceeds 740 million people, with a combined national product amounts to about 6 trillion US dollars.(end)
