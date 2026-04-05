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Iran to Keep Strait of Hormuz Accessible to Global Shipping
(MENAFN) Iran stated on Thursday that the Strait of Hormuz will remain accessible to global shipping but “closed” to its adversaries and their regional bases, as reported.
“The Strait of Hormuz is open to the world, but it will remain closed to the enemies of the Iranian people and their bases in the region,” said Ali Akbar Velayati, advisor to Iran’s supreme leader, in remarks on the social media platform X.
Velayati emphasized that the outcome of the conflict will be guided by Iran’s own strategy rather than what he described as the “illusions” of its opponents. “The war will end with Iran’s strategy and authority, not with the intoxication and illusions of the aggressors,” he added.
His statements followed a televised address by US President Donald Trump, who claimed that Iran has “very few” missile launchers remaining and that its ability to deploy missiles and drones has been “dramatically curtailed.” Trump noted that he expects the conflict to continue for another two to three weeks but believes it is nearing its conclusion.
Iran has maintained effective control over the Strait of Hormuz, a key energy route for Asian nations, allowing vessels from countries it considers “friendly” to pass freely.
“The Strait of Hormuz is open to the world, but it will remain closed to the enemies of the Iranian people and their bases in the region,” said Ali Akbar Velayati, advisor to Iran’s supreme leader, in remarks on the social media platform X.
Velayati emphasized that the outcome of the conflict will be guided by Iran’s own strategy rather than what he described as the “illusions” of its opponents. “The war will end with Iran’s strategy and authority, not with the intoxication and illusions of the aggressors,” he added.
His statements followed a televised address by US President Donald Trump, who claimed that Iran has “very few” missile launchers remaining and that its ability to deploy missiles and drones has been “dramatically curtailed.” Trump noted that he expects the conflict to continue for another two to three weeks but believes it is nearing its conclusion.
Iran has maintained effective control over the Strait of Hormuz, a key energy route for Asian nations, allowing vessels from countries it considers “friendly” to pass freely.
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