Sahher Bambba Doesn't Take Unnecessary Pressure From Fashion Police

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 5 (IANS) Actress Sahher Bambba, who was recently seen in the superhit streaming show 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood', has shared how she deals with fashion police, trolls and self-proclaimed fashion experts on the Internet.

The actress walked the ramp as a show stopper for Shivani Nirupam at the ongoing edition of the Bombay Times Fashion Week.

Talking about how she handles the pressure from fashion police, she said,“if you think that when you leave the house, someone will write something or troll you. Then you are unnecessarily putting a lot of pressure on yourself. Although this is the reality. But I think one should just be presentable. But I don't think you should take that much pressure. I don't take it at all”.

When asked if she is heavily invested in brands or picks up whatever she likes, she told IANS,“Whatever I like. When I am on holiday and I like something, I pick it up. I am not too brand conscious at all”.

Sharing her opinion on fashion, she said,“Fashion for me would be something just what you are comfortable in. And something that is just an extension of your personality and not trying too hard”.

She also shared her backstage experience before walking the ramp, as she said,“I was very nervous. I always stay backstage. But once I walk and the music plays, I feel fine. And as far as this collection is concerned, it is a very beautiful collection. You can see the detailing. And there are also very beautiful colours because it is a summer collection. So I really liked this outfit of mine”.

The actress essayed the female lead in 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood', which marked the directorial debut of Aryan Khan, the elder son of the Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan.