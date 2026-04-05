403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
China Says Cause of Disruptions in Strait of Hormuz is US-Israel Actions
(MENAFN) China stated on Thursday that the “root cause” of disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz is the “illegal” joint military operation by the United States and Israel against Iran, calling for efforts to de-escalate tensions and protect global shipping, according to reports.
“The root cause for disruption in Strait of Hormuz is illegal US-Israeli military operation against Iran,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told reporters in Beijing.
The comments came after US President Donald Trump said the previous day that the United States imports “almost no oil” through the strait. “And the countries of the world that do receive oil through the Hormuz Strait must take care of that passage. They must cherish it. They must grab it and cherish it,” Trump said. He also suggested that nations unable to secure fuel should purchase oil from the U.S. or “build up some delayed courage” and “go to the Strait and just take it.”
China, which relies heavily on Middle Eastern energy imports, confirmed that three of its vessels recently passed through the Strait of Hormuz, which has been under effective Iranian control since the US-Israeli joint offensive on Feb. 28, reportedly killing more than 1,340 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.
“The root cause for disruption in Strait of Hormuz is illegal US-Israeli military operation against Iran,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told reporters in Beijing.
The comments came after US President Donald Trump said the previous day that the United States imports “almost no oil” through the strait. “And the countries of the world that do receive oil through the Hormuz Strait must take care of that passage. They must cherish it. They must grab it and cherish it,” Trump said. He also suggested that nations unable to secure fuel should purchase oil from the U.S. or “build up some delayed courage” and “go to the Strait and just take it.”
China, which relies heavily on Middle Eastern energy imports, confirmed that three of its vessels recently passed through the Strait of Hormuz, which has been under effective Iranian control since the US-Israeli joint offensive on Feb. 28, reportedly killing more than 1,340 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment