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China Calls on UN Security Council to End Mideast Tensions
(MENAFN) China called on the UN Security Council on Thursday to work toward ending the ongoing Middle East conflict rather than supporting “illegal acts of war,” according to reports.
Speaking during a phone call with Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi emphasized the importance of halting hostilities. “A ceasefire and the cessation of hostilities are the common aspiration of the international community,” Wang said. He added, “Actions by the UN Security Council should help ease tensions and bring the war to an end to resume talks, rather than endorsing illegal acts of war, let alone adding fuel to the fire.”
The statement comes amid escalating tensions following the joint US-Israeli offensive against Iran on Feb. 28, which reportedly resulted in over 1,340 deaths, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. In retaliation, Iran has carried out drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf states hosting US forces, causing casualties, infrastructure damage, and disruptions to global markets and aviation. Reports indicate that at least 13 US servicemen have been killed, with dozens more wounded.
Tehran continues to maintain effective control over the Strait of Hormuz, a vital energy route for Asian nations, allowing passage only to vessels from countries Iran considers “friendly.”
Speaking during a phone call with Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi emphasized the importance of halting hostilities. “A ceasefire and the cessation of hostilities are the common aspiration of the international community,” Wang said. He added, “Actions by the UN Security Council should help ease tensions and bring the war to an end to resume talks, rather than endorsing illegal acts of war, let alone adding fuel to the fire.”
The statement comes amid escalating tensions following the joint US-Israeli offensive against Iran on Feb. 28, which reportedly resulted in over 1,340 deaths, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. In retaliation, Iran has carried out drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf states hosting US forces, causing casualties, infrastructure damage, and disruptions to global markets and aviation. Reports indicate that at least 13 US servicemen have been killed, with dozens more wounded.
Tehran continues to maintain effective control over the Strait of Hormuz, a vital energy route for Asian nations, allowing passage only to vessels from countries Iran considers “friendly.”
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