Uzbekistan, China Datang Ink Agreements On Renewable Energy Development

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Uzbekistan has signed agreements with China Datang Corporation for the construction of a solar photovoltaic power plant and an energy storage system in the Bukin district, Trend reports.

The Chinese delegation was led by Lü Jun, Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of the Board of Directors of China Datang Corporation.

During the meeting, it was emphasized that Uzbekistan and China Datang are jointly implementing large-scale projects to develop renewable energy sources. In particular, a 263 MW solar power plant has already been commissioned in the Bukin district of the Tashkent region. This“green” facility is currently operating stably and supplying clean electricity to the national grid.

The project is expected to generate 575 million kWh of electricity annually and save around 154 million cubic meters of natural gas.

Furthermore, China Datang is making a significant contribution to human capital development by training and upgrading the skills of local specialists in line with advanced global energy-sector practices. As part of this initiative, a Joint Research Center for Innovative Energy Technologies is being established at the Bukin solar power plant.

Meanwhile, bilateral trade between Uzbekistan and China has continued its robust upward trajectory. During the most recent fiscal period, trade turnover surpassed $14 billion, reflecting a 23 percent increase since the beginning of 2025. This sustained growth underscores the strengthening of economic relations and reaffirms China's position as a pivotal and dependable partner for Uzbekistan.