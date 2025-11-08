Digilocker Conference Highlights Its Role In 'Digital Trust Revolution'

The National Conference on 'DigiLocker-Enabling Paperless Access for All', was held this week, in New Delhi, bringing together senior government officials, leaders from the technology and financial sectors, educationists, and digital governance experts, a press release said.

The conference highlighted the transformative role of DigiLocker in enabling paperless governance, inclusive education, and secure digital services, marking a critical milestone in the nation's ongoing Digital Trust Revolution. Organised by the National e-Governance Division (NeGD), Ministry of Electronics & IT at Bharat Mandapam, the conference provided a collaborative platform to discuss and showcase how DigiLocker continues to evolve from a simple secure document storage facility into a cornerstone of trust, convenience, and efficiency across government, education, and industry sectors.

Vision for a Trusted Digital Future

The National Conference was chaired by S. Krishnan, Secretary, MeitY. In his keynote address, Krishnan highlighted India's digital journey evolving from connectivity to capability, service delivery to self-reliance and now from digitalization towards trust as the new infrastructure of governance. He said, "DigiLocker serves as the trust layer connecting citizens, ministries, and departments--enabling secure, interoperable, and accountable digital governance. Our vision is a future where every digital interaction is trusted, every citizen empowered, and every institution accountable."

In a special address, Abhishek Singh, Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Electronics and IT, described India's journey in technology-enabled governance as a 'Digital Trust Revolution,' highlighting DigiLocker's pivotal role in building trust in governance systems for millions. He outlined the future of DigiLocker with AI-based eKYC and global credential verification, positioning it as a global model for paperless governance.

Nand Kumarum, President and CEO of NeGD, highlighted DigiLocker's evolution from a secure document storage platform to a key pillar of Digital India, enabling citizens to access, verify, and share IDs, financial credentials and certificates securely. He said, "The platform reflects India's collaborative approach to governance and the trust and convenience the digital infrastructure offers to every citizen."

States Recognised for DigiLocker Acceleration

As part of the inaugural session, presentations were made by Richa Bagla, Principal Secretary (A & T), Finance Department, on integration of DigiLocker with Pension and Treasury systems in Maharashtra; and K.S. Gopinath, Principal Secretary (IT), Assam on integration of DigiLocker in over 500 services through Sewa Setu Portal in Assam.

States were recognised as 'DigiLocker Accelerators' for their notable achievements in adopting DigiLocker. Assam was honoured with the 'Integration Excellence' recognition for its large-scale implementation of DigiLocker across various services for enhanced security and transparency. Himachal Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh both received the People First Integration recognition for leveraging DigiLocker to create largest digital identity-linked citizen initiatives in their States. Meghalaya received the Dual Platform Achiever recognition for integrating both DigiLocker and EntityLocker platforms. Kerala was honoured for Innovation in pioneering paperless governance through DigiLocker. Maharashtra received the Fast Track Integration recognition for its swift rollout of DigiLocker. Mizoram was recognised as the Requestor Accelerator for achieving the highest number of Requestor Model integrations.

Spotlight on Sector-Wide Transformation

Parallel breakout sessions during the conference spotlighted DigiLocker's tangible impact across key sectors of Government, Education, Fintech and Value-Added Services. Govind Jaiswal, Joint Secretary, Higher Education, Ministry of Education, illustrated how DigiLocker has transformed the education ecosystem in alignment with the National Education Policy 2020. Prof. Anil D. Sahasrabudhe, Chairman, National Educational Technology Forum, highlighted how NETF is driving NEP 2020's vision through technology. Dr. Sandip Kumar, Director, Kerala State IT Mission, spoke about the State's Certificateless Governance Programme. Debajyoti Ray Chaudhari, MD & CEO, National e-Governance Services Ltd (NeSL) gave a presentation on PAN-based access to electronic Bank Guarantees (e-BGs) through Entity Locker.

The Conference highlighted how DigiLocker is enabling innovation and securing digital services across sectors and reaffirmed the Government's commitment to building a governance model rooted in trust, transparency, and technological excellence. (ANI)

