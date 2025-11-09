Special Voting Begins In Iraq's Parliamentary Elections

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Baghdad: Special voting for Iraq's 2025 parliamentary elections began on Sunday morning, enabling security forces, service personnel, internally displaced persons (IDPs), and eligible detainees to cast their ballots ahead of the general election next Tuesday.

According to the Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC), the special voting process covers 1,313,980 voters who are casting their ballots at 809 polling centers across the country.

General voting for all eligible Iraqis is scheduled for Tuesday, when more than 20 million registered voters are expected to elect 329 members to the Council of Representatives.

More than 7,000 candidates, representing 37 political alliances and coalitions, are contesting the vote.

Meanwhile, approximately 170,000 officers and personnel from the Ministry of Interior have been deployed to secure polling stations during both the special and general voting phases