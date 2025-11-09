China Successfully Launches New Test Satellites

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

Haiyang, Shandong: China has launched a group of new test satellites into space from waters off the coast of Haiyang, east China's Shandong Province, on Sunday.

The Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center launched the Long March-11 carrier rocket at 501 a.m. (Beijing Time). Three Shiyan-32 test satellites entered the preset orbit successfully.

These satellites are primarily used for conducting experiments in space-based technologies launch marked the 606th flight mission of the Long March carrier rocket series.