Brunei Darussalam's Foreign Ministry Receives Copy Of Credentials Of Qatar's Ambassador

Permanent Secretary for Protocol and Consular Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Brunei Darussalam H E Haji Muhamad Fakhri bin Haji Muhamad received a copy of the credentials of H E Abdullah Hamad Ali Al Adham Al Marri as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the State of Qatar to Brunei Darussalam.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.