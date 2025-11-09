RJD Cries Foul, Says Cctvs In Nalanda Off Ahead Of Phase 2 Polls

RJD Alleges Malpractice, CCTVs Switched Off

Raising serious allegations of electoral malpractice, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Sunday stated that CCTV cameras in Nalanda district were switched off for nearly half an hour, alleging that the cameras were switched on again only after people objected. The party further alleged that there appears to be collusion, as illegal vehicle movement reportedly begins whenever the cameras are switched off. Today is the last day of campaigning for the second phase of the Bihar assembly elections.

"Cameras on EVMs in Nalanda district remained switched off for half an hour! There was a huge commotion! Only then was the camera turned on! Every time the cameras are switched off, the movement of illegal vehicles starts in that area beforehand," the party posted on X, sharing a video showing the switched-off CCTV cameras. Launching a blistering attack on the Election Commission (EC), the RJD further alleged that the poll body is "toying with its credibility and mandate." "Every time, lame excuses are made! @ECISVEEP should not toy with its credibility and mandate," the post read.

Similar Allegations Emerge from Lalganj

Earlier on Saturday, RJD candidate from Lalganj assembly constituency, Anu Shukla, alleged that CCTVs of the Mahnar assembly were switched off. She said that she herself checked the CCTVs in her own constituency and worked to try to get the ones not working to be repaired, too. "The CCTV camera was working and we tried to switch on the one which was not working...but in the morning we saw that a video has gone viral that the CCTV camera of Mahnar assembly is switched off, so we all were shocked, so we all have come and an investigation is going on here. There are people of Mahagathbandhan here, but not a single NDA person, because they are not scared, and we are scared," she told ANI.

Congress Accuses Amit Shah of Secret Meetings

Mahagathbandhan partner, the Congress party, has also alleged electoral malpractice in the ongoing Bihar polls, with party leader Pawan Khera saying Union Home Minister Amit Shah secretly meets election officials and said that each time CCTVs were covered with paper whenever Shah met with them in a hotel. "Whenever the Home Minister visits Patna, paper is pasted over the CCTV (cameras) in the hotel elevator. The Home Minister is secretly meeting with officials. Security is compromised. What meetings do you hold secretly?" he questioned.

Bihar Election Context

The first phase of the Bihar elections, which saw a record voter turnout of 65.08 per cent, marked the highest polling percentage in the state's history. Elections for 122 assembly seats are scheduled on November 11. The results of the Bihar Assembly elections are slated to be announced on November 14.

