Qatar Collegiate Programming Competition Sees Record High School Turnout At Carnegie Mellon Qatar

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The sixth annual Qatar Collegiate Programming Competition (QCPC), hosted by Carnegie Mellon University in Qatar (CMU-Q), with support from the Hamad Bin Jassim Center for Computer Science Education and sponsored by QNB Group, saw the highest participation from high school students in the event's history. A record 85 high school teams competed, signaling a significant and growing interest in computer science and creative problem-solving among pre-college students in Qatar.

The competition, which also included 32 teams in the university track, challenges the nation's brightest young minds to solve complex programming problems against the clock. In the highly competitive high school track, a team from Birla Public School secured the first-place prize.

While the high school participation was a highlight, the university track also showcased exceptional talent. Two teams from Carnegie Mellon University in Qatar earned the honor of advancing to the Africa and Arab Collegiate Programming Championship (ACPC) in Luxor this December. The qualifying students are Minh Pham Cong, Kyrylo Redenskyi, and Aditya Vivek on the first-place team, and George Chkhaidze, Yusuf Fares, and Dilshodbek Khujaev on the second-place team.

"It is incredibly inspiring to see such a tremendous turnout from high school students this year," said Michael Trick, dean of CMU-Q. "Engaging students at this early stage is vital for building a robust talent pipeline for universities and for the future of Qatar. This record participation is a testament to the curiosity and passion for technology among the nation's youth."

Saeed Mathkar Al-Hajri, CEO and Member of Board Directors from the Jassim and Hamad Bin Jassim Charitable Foundation, said: "Since we began our partnership with CMU-Q, we are so pleased to have seen interest in computer science rise incrementally, year after year. The Qatar Collegiate Programming Competition is challenging, even for university students, and it is truly rewarding to see so many motivated, creative high school students with a growing passion for computer science."

QNB's sponsorship reflects its ongoing commitment to advancing education and fostering innovation among Qatar's youth. Through its Corporate Social Responsibility team, QNB actively supports programs that empower students with practical skills in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM), helping prepare the next generation of leaders to contribute to Qatar's knowledge-based economy.

The Group's collaboration with institutions such as CMU-Q underscores its belief that investing in education is investing in the future of Qatar, aligning with the goals of Qatar National Vision 2030.

The event was also organized with significant support from the Hamad Bin Jassim Center for Computer Science Education, a collaboration between CMU-Q and the Jassim and Hamad Bin Jassim Charitable Foundation.

"The growth of the high school track has been phenomenal," said Giselle Reis, area head for computer science at CMU-Q and event organizer. "To have 85 teams competing with such enthusiasm and skill is exactly what we hope to foster. It's exciting because these students are the future of computer science in the region, and we look forward to seeing them compete at the university level one day."

The judges from the Africa and Arab Collegiate Programming Championship included Mohamed Mahmoud Abdelwahab, Marwan Abouelenin, Fatma Ahmed, Yassin Elsaadany, and Ahmed Khalil.

Carnegie Mellon University in Qatar offers undergraduate degree programs in artificial intelligence, biological sciences, business administration, computer science, and information systems. The campus is dedicated to building a challenging and supportive computer science ecosystem in Qatar.