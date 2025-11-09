Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Amir Offers Condolences To Kuwait Amir

Amir Offers Condolences To Kuwait Amir


2025-11-09 03:02:43
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Amir His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani sent a cable of condolences to HH Amir of the sisterly State of Kuwait Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, on the death of Sheikh Sabah Jaber Fahad Al-Malik Al-Sabah.

MENAFN09112025000063011010ID1110315999



The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search