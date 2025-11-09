Amir Offers Condolences To Kuwait Amir

Doha, Qatar: The Amir His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani sent a cable of condolences to HH Amir of the sisterly State of Kuwait Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, on the death of Sheikh Sabah Jaber Fahad Al-Malik Al-Sabah.

