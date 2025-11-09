403
Moscow Awaits Clarification on US Nuclear Testing
(MENAFN) Moscow has not received any explanations from Washington regarding the nuclear weapons tests directed by US President Donald Trump, according to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.
The Kremlin is still formulating a measured response in the event that the US resumes comprehensive nuclear trials, Lavrov told journalists on Saturday.
Last week, Trump instructed the Department of War to start preparations for nuclear testing, asserting that the US is “the only country that doesn’t test.”
He accused Russia and China of conducting “secret” nuclear explosions, a claim both Moscow and Beijing have denied.
In reaction, the Kremlin stated it would “act accordingly” if any country abandoned the moratorium on nuclear testing. Russian officials also emphasized that they were awaiting clarifications from Washington regarding the situation.
When asked for further information, Lavrov explained that the US has yet to communicate its intentions through diplomatic channels.
“It is unclear if it is about nuclear delivery vehicle tests or… non-critical explosions,” he remarked, noting that statements by American officials so far indicate they have not reached a “uniform understanding” of their own policy.
Previously, US Energy Secretary Chris Wright told Fox News that the tests would not involve full-fledged nuclear detonations but could include non-critical explosions.
Meanwhile, Trump has reiterated his intention to restart nuclear testing while simultaneously suggesting that he might work on a plan for denuclearization with Russia and China.
