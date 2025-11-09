New Zealand Battles Massive Forest Fire In Tongariro National Park

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Wellington: New Zealand emergency services are battling a massive wildfire in Tongariro National Park on the North Island, where flames have already scorched an estimated 1,100 hectares, authorities said Saturday.

The blaze broke out on Saturday evening, prompting the evacuation of 43 people by helicopter and another 40 by air from nearby areas.

Due to rugged terrain and the scale of the fire, ground operations were suspended overnight, with crews monitoring its movement until aerial firefighting resumed at first light.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) said multiple aircraft, fire engines, and water tankers have been deployed. An aerial assessment is also being conducted to determine the full extent of the fire, with authorities expecting containment efforts to continue throughout the day.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, and a specialist team has been dispatched from the capital to support police inquiries.

Eyewitnesses described "a wall of fire," with flames reaching up to 30 meters and stretching roughly four kilometers, destroying delicate sub-alpine vegetation. No buildings have been reported at risk.