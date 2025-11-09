403
Putin reappoints top general to Security Council
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin has reshuffled senior military leadership, naming Colonel General Andrey Bulyga as deputy secretary of the National Security Council, as stated by reports. Simultaneously, Bulyga has been relieved of his duties as Russia’s deputy defense minister, a role he had occupied since March of last year.
Before this, Bulyga served as deputy commander for logistics in Russia’s Western Military District. He will now report directly to the Security Council secretary and former defense minister, Sergey Shoigu.
In a parallel move, Putin appointed Colonel General Aleksandr Sanchik as the new deputy defense minister, according to official reports. Sanchik brings extensive operational experience, having led Russia’s ‘East’ and ‘South’ joint groups of forces during the conflict in Ukraine.
The general’s record also includes participation in Russia’s 2015 counter-terrorist campaign in Syria, the 2008 Russian-Georgian war, and anti-extremist operations in the North Caucasus.
The ‘South’ joint group remains actively engaged in the Donetsk People’s Republic, recently encircling the key Ukrainian-held town of Krasnoarmeysk.
