Drone strikes Russian Trade Mission in Stockholm with paint
(MENAFN) A drone dropped paint on the Russian Trade Mission in Stockholm early Saturday, marking the latest in a series of incidents targeting Russian diplomatic sites in Sweden, according to reports.
“Early in the morning of November 8, another drone dropped paint on the grounds of the Russian Trade Mission in Stockholm. Since May 2024, the number of similar incidents involving the Russian Embassy and Trade Mission has now exceeded two dozen. Comments, as they say, are unnecessary,” the Russian Embassy said on Telegram.
The mission told Russian state media that over 15 drone attacks have been recorded since May 2024, causing property damage and creating safety risks due to glass containers filled with paint. While police were notified and diplomatic notes sent to Sweden’s Foreign Ministry, the perpetrators remain unidentified.
Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova previously accused Stockholm of failing to uphold its international obligations, claiming the attacks were conducted “with the full connivance of Swedish authorities.” She said Sweden “grossly violates” the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations and appears unable to enforce domestic laws.
The Russian Embassy added that, despite ongoing efforts to strengthen security, its “capabilities are limited.”
