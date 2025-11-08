Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Brunei Darussalam's Foreign Ministry Receives Copy Of Credentials Of Qatar's Ambassador

2025-11-08 02:18:29
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Permanent Secretary for Protocol and Consular Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Brunei Darussalam Haji Muhamad Fakhri bin Haji Muhamad received a copy of the credentials of HE Abdullah Hamad Ali Al Adham Al Marri as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the State of Qatar to Brunei Darussalam Brunei

Gulf Times

