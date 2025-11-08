Search And Rescue Operations In Dnipro Completed After Russian Shelling, Three Dead

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Council, Mykola Lukashuk, according to Ukrinform.

“Search and rescue operations in Dnipro have been completed. Three people were killed as a result of the Russian attack. My sincere condolences to their families. I wish the victims a speedy recovery,” Lukashuk wrote.

He thanked everyone who rescued, helped, and supported-the State Emergency Service, medics, police, utility workers, volunteers-everyone who cared for the victims.

In, 120 residents report property damage after shelling

As reported, a total of three people were killed and 12 people were injured, including two children, as a result of the Russian night attack on the city. The enemy strike destroyed apartments on the 4th to 6th floors.

Photo: Mykola Myakshikov / Ukrinform

