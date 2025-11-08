Search And Rescue Operations In Dnipro Completed After Russian Shelling, Three Dead
“Search and rescue operations in Dnipro have been completed. Three people were killed as a result of the Russian attack. My sincere condolences to their families. I wish the victims a speedy recovery,” Lukashuk wrote.
He thanked everyone who rescued, helped, and supported-the State Emergency Service, medics, police, utility workers, volunteers-everyone who cared for the victims.Read also: In Dnipro, 120 residents report property damage after shelling
As reported, a total of three people were killed and 12 people were injured, including two children, as a result of the Russian night attack on the city. The enemy strike destroyed apartments on the 4th to 6th floors.
Photo: Mykola Myakshikov / Ukrinform
