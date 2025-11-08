403
Zain Premier League: Qadsiya Defeats Al-Jahra 2-0
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 8 (KUNA) -- Al-Qadsia Club defeated Al-Jahra 2-0 Saturday, in the eighth round of the Zain Premier League.
At Mubarak Al-Ayyar Stadium, Qadsia managed to secure a positive result away from home, earning three points at the expense of hosts Al-Jahra.
Qadsia raised its score to 14 points, moving temporarily into second place, while Jahra remained with seven points in eighth place.
The round concludes Sunday, with Al-Arabi facing Al-Nasr, while Kazma hosts Kuwait SC.(end)
