Hamas condemns Kazakhstan for joining Abraham Accords with Israel
(MENAFN) Hamas criticized Kazakhstan on Friday for joining the US-brokered Abraham Accords, describing the move as an “attempt to whitewash” alleged crimes by Israel in Gaza. The Palestinian group called on Arab and Islamic nations to sever ties with Israel and support Palestinian efforts for freedom, independence, and an independent state with Jerusalem as its capital.
The announcement came after US President Donald Trump confirmed Kazakhstan’s formal entry into the Abraham Accords, a series of normalization agreements between Israel and Muslim-majority nations brokered during his first term. Prior participants included Bahrain, Morocco, Sudan, and the United Arab Emirates.
Kazakhstan has maintained diplomatic relations with Israel since 1992, shortly after the Soviet Union’s collapse. US Vice President JD Vance said that Kazakhstan’s entry “gives great momentum to the Abraham Accords,” though analysts note it is largely symbolic given existing diplomatic ties.
