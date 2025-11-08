Learning From Switzerland: Global Delegates Explore Apprenticeship Model

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Switzerland's dual-track apprenticeship model serves as a benchmark for education systems around the world. Experts recently travelled to Bern to find out how Swiss apprenticeships work – and how they might use what they learned to advocate for better vocational training in their own countries. This content was published on November 8, 2025 - 10:05 8 minutes

Deutsch de Lehre in der Schweiz: Wie das duale System Fachleute aus aller Welt überzeugt Original Read more: Lehre in der Schweiz: Wie das duale System Fachleute aus aller Welt über

Français fr Apprentissage en Suisse: comment le système dual convainc des experts du monde entier Read more: Apprentissage en Suisse: comment le système dual convainc des experts du monde e

Italiano it Apprendistato in Svizzera, il sistema duale che conquista il mondo Read more: Apprendistato in Svizzera, il sistema duale che conquista il

Español es Formación en Suiza: el sistema dual que atrae a profesionales de todo el mundo Read more: Formación en Suiza: el sistema dual que atrae a profesionales de todo el

العربية ar التلمذة المهنية في سويسرا: كيف يقنع نظام التعليم المزدوج الخبراء من جميع أنحاء العالم Read more: التلمذة المهنية في سويسرا: كيف يقنع نظام التعليم المزدوج الخبراء من جميع أنحاء ا

中文 zh 瑞士学徒制:双轨教育如何征服全球专业人士 Read more: 瑞士学徒制:双轨教育如何征服全 Русский ru Как Швейцария экспортирует свое профтехобразование Read more: Как Швейцария экспортирует свое профтехобразо

International guests are part of everyday life at the Kursaal Bern hotel and congress centre. But the group touring its corridors on a late summer afternoon is not here to spend the night. They have come to meet apprentices.

The group of around 20 participants were visiting from countries including Haiti, Kyrgyzstan, Mozambique, Cambodia, Indonesia and Laos. They had travelled to Switzerland to learn more about the Swiss vocational education system, following the international Vocational Education and Training CongressExternal link (VET Congress), held in Lausanne, western Switzerland, in early September.

The Bern visit was organised by the Swiss aid organisation Helvetas.“We wanted to give the participants a hands-on look at the Swiss apprenticeship system after the congress,” explains Sabrina Würmli, co-head of the skills, jobs and income team at Helvetas.

In Switzerland, two-thirds of young people do an apprenticeship after completing their obligatory education. Learn more about this in the article below.

