Learning From Switzerland: Global Delegates Explore Apprenticeship Model
-
International guests are part of everyday life at the Kursaal Bern hotel and congress centre. But the group touring its corridors on a late summer afternoon is not here to spend the night. They have come to meet apprentices.
The group of around 20 participants were visiting from countries including Haiti, Kyrgyzstan, Mozambique, Cambodia, Indonesia and Laos. They had travelled to Switzerland to learn more about the Swiss vocational education system, following the international Vocational Education and Training CongressExternal link (VET Congress), held in Lausanne, western Switzerland, in early September.
The Bern visit was organised by the Swiss aid organisation Helvetas.“We wanted to give the participants a hands-on look at the Swiss apprenticeship system after the congress,” explains Sabrina Würmli, co-head of the skills, jobs and income team at Helvetas.
In Switzerland, two-thirds of young people do an apprenticeship after completing their obligatory education. Learn more about this in the article below.More More Education Why Switzerland's dual-track education system is unique
This content was published on Jan 27, 2020 Young people used to be faced with making a definitive career choice aged 15 in Switzerland. But nowadays they can change direction later on.Read more: Why Switzerland's dual-track education system is u
