Govt Reviews Key Road & Rail Projects To Boost Multimodal Connectivity, Cut Logistics Costs

MENAFN - KNN India)The Network Planning Group (NPG) held its 101st meeting today to review key infrastructure proposals in the road transport and railway sectors.

The session focused on reinforcing multimodal connectivity and improving logistics efficiency under the PM GatiShakti National Master Plan.

Projects from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) and the Ministry of Railways (MoR) were assessed for alignment with PM GatiShakti principles, including integrated planning, last-mile connectivity to economic and social hubs, and a coordinated 'whole-of-government' approach.

The reviewed initiatives are expected to reduce travel time, ease congestion, and deliver broad socio-economic benefits in their respective regions.

MoRTH has proposed upgrading the 154.6-km Ghoti–Palghar stretch of NH-160A in Maharashtra.

The corridor serves as an alternative freight route linking Nashik's industrial hubs with western coastal ports, bypassing congested urban routes.

The project aims to improve access to the Nashik Multi-Modal Logistics Park and strengthen connections to key highways and railway lines.

Benefits include enhanced port-bound logistics, faster movement of perishables, support for cold-chain networks, and growth opportunities for tourism and MSMEs in regional centres such as Trimbak, Jawhar, and Palghar.

MoRTH has also proposed developing a 2-lane highway with paved shoulders from Hiwarkhedi to Basinda-Roshni and widening the Deshgaon–Julwaniya stretch to a 4-lane divided carriageway.

Covering approximately 300 km, the corridor will enhance interstate connectivity across Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Rajasthan.

The route will provide a shorter link between Nagpur and Vadodara and improve access to industrial clusters and the NTPC Super Thermal Power Station at Khargone.

The project is expected to reduce logistics costs, ease regional travel, and support balanced economic development across central and western India.

MoR has proposed doubling capacity along the 56-km Gamharia–Chandil section by adding a third and fourth line.

With current utilisation at 130 percent and projected to rise further, the project aims to address severe congestion on a key freight corridor transporting iron ore and raw materials to major steel plants.

The expansion is expected to enhance freight efficiency, reduce delays, and support industrial and mineral supply chains in eastern India.

Another proposal seeks to construct a fourth railway line on the 81.2-km Sainthia–Pakur route, designated as an 'Energy Corridor'.

The project aims to accommodate rising freight and passenger demand, encourage a modal shift from road to rail, and improve punctuality and operational efficiency.

The corridor serves major power plants, cement units, and mining operations, and is expected to strengthen logistics connectivity for industries across eastern India.

