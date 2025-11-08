Qatar Hosts High-Level Dinner On Women's Leadership And Digital Innovation For Sustainable Development

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Permanent Mission of the State of Qatar to the United Nations in New York hosted a high-level dinner discussion for women leaders participating in the Second World Summit for Social Development, on women's leadership and digital innovation for sustainable development.

The event was held at the Museum of Islamic Art in Doha in honor of President of the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly HE Annalena Baerbock, and Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations HE Amina Mohammed.

The dinner was attended by Minister of State for International Cooperation HE Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad; Minister of Social Development and Family HE Buthaina bint Ali Al Jabr Al Nuaimi; Executive Director of UN Women HE Sima Bahous; as well as a number of heads of delegations and women leaders participating in the Summit.

In her remarks, Minister of State for International Cooperation HE Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad affirmed Qatar's steadfast commitment to strengthening multilateral cooperation aimed at closing the digital divide and ensuring that the benefits of innovation are accessible to all.

She stressed the importance of making technology serve humanity and measuring its success by how it benefits the most vulnerable groups, such as children, women, and persons with disabilities, particularly in conflict-affected areas.

Her Excellency also called on women leaders to work toward implementing and designing policies that contribute to building an inclusive digital future for all.

For her part, Minister of Social Development and Family HE Buthaina bint Ali Al Jabr Al Nuaimi said that Qatar's approach to social development is centered on a human-focused vision that integrates innovation into policy design and data-driven decision-making. She noted that technology, when guided by ethical and inclusive values, can serve as a powerful tool to enhance human well-being.

Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar to the United Nations HE Sheikha Alya Ahmed bin Saif Al-Thani, who moderated the discussion during the dinner, emphasized that the event provided an opportunity to celebrate women's leadership and its role in shaping a more inclusive digital future.

It also served as a platform for reflecting on how innovation can support the implementation of the Doha Political Declaration on Social Development and advance the broader goals of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

President of the 80th Session of the UN General Assembly HE Annalena Baerbock highlighted the United Nations' continued commitment to supporting women's leadership and ensuring that digital transformation becomes a driving force for inclusion, equality, and sustainable development for all.

She added that strengthening women's leadership in the digital sphere enhances the effectiveness of development solutions in addressing global challenges.

Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations HE Amina Mohammed commended Qatar's role in advancing sustainable social development and promoting international cooperation toward a more just and inclusive future.

She also praised Qatar's initiatives to empower women and foster innovation as a means to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals.

Similarly, Executive Director of UN Women HE Sima Bahous praised the Second World Summit for Social Development for providing a platform to reflect on how to place women at the heart of policies and strategies that leverage digital innovation, particularly artificial intelligence, to promote inclusive and sustainable development and help shape a fairer and more equitable future, in line with the goals set forth in the Doha Political Declaration on Social Development.