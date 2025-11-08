In Dnipro, 120 Residents Report Property Damage After Shelling

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Police reported this on Telegram.

"Police continue to work at the site of the massive attack on Dnipro and are accepting reports from affected citizens. As of 14:00, 120 residents have already contacted the police to report property damage caused by the enemy strike on the city," the statement said.

According to the report, a police assistance point is operating at the site of the tragedy, where every resident can receive help: file a report about damaged or destroyed property, get a consultation, or receive other necessary support.

Police officers, rescuers, and all emergency response services continue to work in enhanced mode. The rescue operation and cleanup of the aftermath of the Russian attack are ongoing.

As reported earlier, the number of people killed in the attack on Dnipro has risen to three, and one more person is still being searched for.

Photo: Mykola Miakshykov / Ukrinform

