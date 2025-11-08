Joint Statement On The Fourth Joint Oversight Committee For The Peace Agreement Between The Democratic Republic Of The Congo And The Republic Of Rwanda And The Initialing Of The Regional Economic Integration Framework

The text of the following statement was released by the Governments of the United States of America, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the Republic of Rwanda, the State of Qatar, the Republic of Togo (as the African Union mediator), and the African Union Commission on the occasion of the fourth Joint Oversight Committee held this week in Washington, D.C.

On November 7, 2025, representatives from the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and the Republic of Rwanda, along with the United States, the State of Qatar, the Republic of Togo (as the African Union mediator), and the African Union Commission convened to assess implementation of the Peace Agreement, signed on June 27, 2025, in Washington, D.C., during the fourth meeting of the Joint Oversight Committee (Committee).

In a significant step forward, representatives from the DRC and Rwanda initialed the full text of the Regional Economic Integration Framework (REIF) today, overseen by Under Secretary Hooker and Senior Advisor Boulos. The REIF outlines key areas for fostering economic cooperation and development between the two nations, demonstrating the tangible benefits of peace and creating opportunities for investment and growth that directly benefit people in the region. Its implementation remains contingent upon the satisfactory execution of the Concept of Operations (CONOPS) and Operational Order (OPORD) under the Peace Agreement, underscoring the critical link between peace, stability, and economic progress.

The Committee recognized lagging progress and committed to redouble efforts to implement the Washington Peace Agreement. The Parties agreed on specific near-term actions in line with their respective obligations for neutralizing the FDLR armed group and its associated groups and advancing disengagement of forces/lifting of defensive measures by Rwanda, reviewed preparations for military operations in a named area of interest, adopted an implementing agreement, and acknowledged the efforts of both of the Parties to translate their obligations into tangible actions on the ground. The Parties reaffirmed their commitment to refrain from hostile actions or rhetoric, particularly political attacks or language that would undermine or complicate the full implementation of the Peace Agreement, including in international fora.

The State of Qatar provided an update on the ongoing negotiations in Doha between the DRC and AFC/M23, highlighting progress on key issues, including prisoner exchanges. The Committee welcomed the first convening of the Doha ceasefire monitoring mechanism on November 5. The Committee expressed strong support for these efforts and emphasized the critical role of the Doha process in advancing the broader implementation of the Peace Agreement.

The Parties expressed a shared commitment to maintaining momentum in the peace process and continuing to build on the progress achieved. The Governments of the DRC and Rwanda expressed their gratitude to the United States, Qatar, the African Union, and Togo for their steadfast support in advancing peace and stability in eastern DRC and the broader Great Lakes region.

