U.S. Outpaces Russia By 75% In Natural Gas Output, EIA Finds

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The United States remains the world's largest natural gas producer, outpacing Russia by 75% in 2023, according to a new analysis from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), Trend reports.

The report notes that U.S. production reached 104 billion cubic feet per day (Bcf/d) last year, marking a record high and underscoring the country's position as a dominant global supplier. The United States has maintained this leadership since 2009.

In the first half of 2025, U.S. output climbed even further, averaging 106 Bcf/d. Three major regions-the Appalachia, Permian, and Haynesville - rank among the world's top 10 natural gas-producing areas when compared individually with other countries.

The Appalachia region, which includes the Marcellus and Utica shale plays, produced 33 Bcf/d in 2023, making it the second-largest gas-producing area globally. Output has remained steady through the first half of 2025.

In the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico, production increased from 21 Bcf/d in 2023 to 25 Bcf/d in early 2025, ranking the region fifth worldwide. Meanwhile, production in the Haynesville region - spanning Texas, Louisiana, and Arkansas - slipped slightly from 15 Bcf/d to 14 Bcf/d during the same period.

According to the EIA, the sustained growth of U.S. natural gas production continues to reshape global energy markets and strengthen the country's role as a key supplier in the evolving energy landscape.