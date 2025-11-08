403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Azerbaijan Showcases Cutting-Edge Unmanned Systems Troops At Military Parade (VIDEO)
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 8. Baku marked the 5th anniversary of Azerbaijan's Patriotic War victory with a large-scale military parade, introducing a new branch of unmanned systems troops, Trend reports.
The parade formation was led by Colonel Adem Huseynov, a recipient of the“For Service to the Fatherland” order.
To note, the first military parade celebrating the Victory in the Patriotic War was held in 2020, while the 2023 parade took place in Khankendi.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment