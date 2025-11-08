Qatar Chamber Hosts High-Level Arab Event On Persons With Disabilities, Entrepreneurship, Innovation

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Qatar Chamber hosted "The high-level Arab Event on Persons with Disabilities, Entrepreneurship, and Innovation," from Nov. 6 to 8, 2025.

The event featured the "Third Session of the Living Independently Initiative for Persons with Disabilities" and the "Arab Exhibition for Productive Families" held on the sidelines of the "Second World Summit for Social Development."

The event was held by the Union of Arab Chambers and the General Secretariat of the Arab League - Social Affairs Sector (Department of Social Development and Policies, Technical Secretariat of the Council of Arab Ministers of Social Affairs), in coordination with the United Nations Industrial Development Organization, UNIDO, and in collaboration with the Arab Academy for Science, Technology and Maritime Transport and the Arab Labour Organisation.

Speaking at the opening of the third session of the Living Independently Initiative, First Vice Chairman of the Qatar Chamber, Mohammed bin Twar Al Kuwari, stressed that the initiative represents a valuable opportunity to enhance the integration of persons with disabilities into the labour market, and to highlight the importance of supporting productive families while contributing to the growth, development, and sustainability of their enterprises.

He added that Qatar pays great attention to persons with disabilities and seeks to enhance their effective participation in various areas of social, economic, and educational life, in line with the Qatar National Vision 2030. He emphasized that Qatar has adopted an integrated system of national legislation and policies that guarantee the rights of persons with disabilities, support their integration into society, and enable them to work and contribute to development.

Al Kuwari also underscored the Qatar Chamber's commitment to empowering productive families, promoting small entrepreneurship, and supporting initiatives that enhance the productive capabilities of families and home-based businesses. He noted that the Chamber strives to provide platforms that allow these families to showcase and market their products both locally and internationally.

He further emphasised the Chamber's encouragement of integrating persons with disabilities into suitable jobs within the private sector, noting that this aligns with the efforts of other national entities working to promote inclusion and equal opportunity in the country.

Attendees toured the exhibition, which showcased various products made by people with disabilities, including accessories, handicrafts, silverware, wickerwork, traditional clothing, ceramics, and other handmade goods. The exhibition featured the participation of 25 exhibitors from several Arab countries.