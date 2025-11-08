403
Trump says no representatives from US to take part in G20 summit
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump announced on Friday that no representatives from the United States will take part in the upcoming G20 Summit in South Africa, citing alleged human rights violations against the Afrikaner community, according to reports.
In a post shared on his Truth Social account, Trump sharply condemned the South African government for what he described as the “killing and slaughter” of Afrikaners — a community descended from early Dutch, French, and German settlers — as well as the “illegal confiscation” of their farmland and property.
“It is a total disgrace that the G20 will be held in South Africa,” Trump wrote.
“Afrikaners are being killed and slaughtered, and their land and farms are being illegally confiscated. No U.S. Government Official will attend as long as these Human Rights abuses continue.”
He further stated that he anticipates hosting the 2026 G20 Summit in Miami, suggesting his intention to bring the international gathering to U.S. soil if he remains in office at that time.
The statement comes just weeks before South Africa is set to host the high-profile G20 Summit from Nov. 22 to 23, under its rotating presidency among the world’s leading economies.
