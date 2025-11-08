Kyrgyzstan, U.S. Boost Transport Cooperation Through New Rail Project

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)All American Rail Group Global will provide rail construction and engineering services to the Kyrgyz Republic, enhancing the country's connectivity to the Trans-Caspian Corridor, Trend reports via the U.S. Department of State.

The announcement was made on November 6 in Washington during a meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Kyrgyzstan's President Sadyr Zhaparov, where the two leaders discussed ways to strengthen bilateral relations and deepen strategic cooperation.

The initiative includes the development, construction, operation, maintenance, and eventual transfer of national and regional railway infrastructure, designed to improve transport integration and expand trade opportunities across Central Asia.

All American Rail Group (AARG), founded in November 2022, unites global companies specializing in railway design, engineering, construction, and management. The consortium possesses the financial capacity and technical expertise to implement large-scale railway projects worldwide.