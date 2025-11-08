403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
U.S. Stocks Close Friday Mixed
(MENAFN) US equities concluded Friday's session with divergent performances as mounting economic uncertainty and escalating concerns over technology sector valuations weighed on investor sentiment.
The Dow was up 0.16%, or 74.8 points, to close at 46,987.1, while the S&P 500 rose 0.13%, or 8.48 points, to 6,728.8.
On the other hand, the Nasdaq fell 0.22%, or 49.46 points, to end the week at 23,004.54.
The Volatility Index (VIX), also known as the "fear index," fell 2.15% to 19.08.
The ongoing federal government paralysis and anxieties surrounding inflated technology stock prices drove the fragmented performance at week's end.
Markets rebounded from intraday lows after Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer presented Republicans with a new plan that would allow the record-breaking government shutdown to end. In exchange for a one-year extension of improved Affordable Care Act tax credits, the proposal would provide short-term funding for federal government operations. But the Republicans dismissed the plan.
The administrative standoff has severed the pipeline of crucial economic indicators, forcing market participants to rely on alternative data sources for guidance.
Aviation operations have suffered substantial disruption from the shutdown's ripple effects. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy announced Wednesday that he would be reducing flights by 10% at 40 major airports beginning Friday. The move might affect between 3,500 and 4,000 flights every day.
More than 700 US flights had already been canceled as of Friday.
Tech Sector Under Pressure
Lingering fears about "high valuations" for tech companies also kept risk appetite low across technology-focused equities.
Shares of Oracle, which plays a significant role in the AI sector, fell 1.9%, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) slipped 1.8%, and Broadcom was off 1.7%.
Tesla shares were also down 3.7% after the shareholders approved a pay package Thursday worth $1 trillion for CEO Elon Musk, contingent upon his meeting performance targets.
Corporate earnings reports generated volatile trading patterns. Shares of financial services company Block fell 7.7% after its third-quarter earnings missed expectations.
Conversely, shares of tech firm Sandisk climbed 15.3% after its quarterly financial results exceeded expectations.
Consumer Confidence Plummets
Economic indicators painted a grim picture of household sentiment. The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index fell to 50.3 points in October, its second-lowest on record, just above June 2022's 50 points.
Consumers have expressed concern about the potential negative effect on the economy of the more than month-long federal government shutdown.
Short-term inflation expectations of US consumers were down to 3.2% in October, according to a Federal Reserve New York survey.
The data underscores growing household pessimism regarding near-term economic prospects amid prolonged political gridlock in Washington.
The Dow was up 0.16%, or 74.8 points, to close at 46,987.1, while the S&P 500 rose 0.13%, or 8.48 points, to 6,728.8.
On the other hand, the Nasdaq fell 0.22%, or 49.46 points, to end the week at 23,004.54.
The Volatility Index (VIX), also known as the "fear index," fell 2.15% to 19.08.
The ongoing federal government paralysis and anxieties surrounding inflated technology stock prices drove the fragmented performance at week's end.
Markets rebounded from intraday lows after Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer presented Republicans with a new plan that would allow the record-breaking government shutdown to end. In exchange for a one-year extension of improved Affordable Care Act tax credits, the proposal would provide short-term funding for federal government operations. But the Republicans dismissed the plan.
The administrative standoff has severed the pipeline of crucial economic indicators, forcing market participants to rely on alternative data sources for guidance.
Aviation operations have suffered substantial disruption from the shutdown's ripple effects. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy announced Wednesday that he would be reducing flights by 10% at 40 major airports beginning Friday. The move might affect between 3,500 and 4,000 flights every day.
More than 700 US flights had already been canceled as of Friday.
Tech Sector Under Pressure
Lingering fears about "high valuations" for tech companies also kept risk appetite low across technology-focused equities.
Shares of Oracle, which plays a significant role in the AI sector, fell 1.9%, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) slipped 1.8%, and Broadcom was off 1.7%.
Tesla shares were also down 3.7% after the shareholders approved a pay package Thursday worth $1 trillion for CEO Elon Musk, contingent upon his meeting performance targets.
Corporate earnings reports generated volatile trading patterns. Shares of financial services company Block fell 7.7% after its third-quarter earnings missed expectations.
Conversely, shares of tech firm Sandisk climbed 15.3% after its quarterly financial results exceeded expectations.
Consumer Confidence Plummets
Economic indicators painted a grim picture of household sentiment. The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index fell to 50.3 points in October, its second-lowest on record, just above June 2022's 50 points.
Consumers have expressed concern about the potential negative effect on the economy of the more than month-long federal government shutdown.
Short-term inflation expectations of US consumers were down to 3.2% in October, according to a Federal Reserve New York survey.
The data underscores growing household pessimism regarding near-term economic prospects amid prolonged political gridlock in Washington.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment