MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FREDERICKSBURG, Va., Nov. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What really determines whether a vehicle can tow safely? A HelloNation article by Sullivan's Towing & Recovery LLC provides a clear answer, showing drivers why understanding towing capacity goes far beyond just how much weight a truck can pull. The article, available at a HelloNation articl, breaks down the often-misunderstood factors that affect towing performance and towing safety for everyday drivers.

Michelle Sullivan, owner of Sullivan's Towing & Recovery LLC in Fredericksburg, VA, highlights that towing capacity involves much more than engine strength alone. Every vehicle component contributes to safe towing, including the transmission, brakes, frame, and suspension. The HelloNation feature explains that exceeding a vehicle's manufacturer rating can lead to equipment failure and unsafe driving conditions.

As the article explains, towing capacity is the maximum weight a vehicle can safely pull according to its manufacturer. That figure is carefully calculated based on the power of the engine, the design of the cooling system, and the vehicle's braking performance. Even small differences in those systems can have a major impact on how a truck handles a load. For drivers in Fredericksburg, VA, Sullivan's advice helps make sense of what those numbers mean in real-world conditions.

One of the most important takeaways from the HelloNation piece is how transmission stress builds up when a vehicle tows beyond its manufacturer rating. When too much trailer weight is added, the transmission must work harder, creating excess heat that can damage internal components. Over time, this strain shortens the life of transmission fluid and can lead to costly repairs or sudden breakdowns.

Sullivan also points out that braking performance suffers under excessive trailer weight. The article notes that stopping a heavily loaded vehicle becomes harder, especially on downhill stretches or wet roads. Even with a powerful engine, a truck or SUV's brakes have their own vehicle limits. Once those limits are exceeded, the risk of losing control increases sharply.

Another overlooked factor is how towing affects handling and balance. When a trailer is too heavy, it shifts the vehicle's weight distribution and changes how it accelerates, turns, and stops. As the HelloNation article explains, even a well-equipped vehicle in Fredericksburg, VA, can become unstable if the trailer weight is uneven or if the hitch is installed incorrectly. That's why Sullivan stresses that following the manufacturer rating is just as critical as setting up the hitch and trailer properly.

The hitch itself carries its own rating, and it must match the vehicle's towing capacity. Using an incorrect hitch or failing to secure it can result in a complete loss of control. According to the HelloNation article, many roadside incidents happen not because of engine problems but because drivers use the wrong towing equipment for their vehicle limits.

Sullivan's Towing & Recovery LLC has seen firsthand how overlooking these details leads to trouble. Vehicles that appear powerful enough may still suffer from transmission stress or unstable braking when towing more than they should. The article reminds readers that safe towing is never about guesswork-it's about understanding how every system in the vehicle contributes to overall towing safety.

Manufacturer ratings are developed through controlled testing that measures performance under specific conditions. These tests help determine how much trailer weight a vehicle can handle safely. The ratings are not rough estimates or optional guidelines-they are strict safety thresholds. Exceeding them not only causes premature wear on key systems but also puts everyone on the road at risk.

Drivers are encouraged to check their vehicle's owner's manual or the manufacturer's website before towing. The HelloNation feature notes that the Gross Vehicle Weight Rating (GVWR) and the Gross Combined Weight Rating (GCWR) provide the most accurate guidance for safe towing. These ratings include the total of passengers, cargo, and trailer weight. Following them ensures that the load stays within vehicle limits and that transmission stress and brake strain remain under control.

The advice in the HelloNation article offers a reminder that towing safety depends on preparation, not just power. Understanding how the entire system works together allows drivers to prevent accidents and mechanical failures. For residents of Fredericksburg, VA, where many use trucks and SUVs for hauling boats or campers, these details make all the difference in keeping roads safer.

Sullivan's expertise underscores that towing capacity is a critical safety consideration, not a guess. It's an exact limit that protects vehicles, passengers, and others on the road. Recognizing that towing involves both mechanical strength and responsible planning helps drivers make smarter, safer choices.

Understanding Towing Capacity: It's More Than Just Weight features insights from Michelle Sullivan, Towing Expert of Fredericksburg, VA, in HelloNation.

About HelloNation

HelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative“edvertising” approach that blends educational content and storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.



Brayden Huff

...



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at