Road Wave Records Presents Rising Ghanaian Artist Kay Study
(MENAFNEditorial) Road Wave Records, an independent Ghanaian record label, proudly announces its official launch and partnership with emerging Afrobeat and Hip-Hop artist Kay Study. The label aims to provide a platform for authentic African talent, fostering creativity and global recognition for artists rooted in Ghana’s rich musical culture.
Kay Study, born Issah Mohammed, is a versatile musician, songwriter, and producer whose music blends Afrobeat rhythms with Hip-Hop and contemporary influences. Through Road Wave Records, he seeks to amplify his message of resilience, ambition, and cultural expression to audiences worldwide.
The label’s debut initiatives include upcoming single releases, music videos, and promotional campaigns that highlight Kay Study’s artistic evolution. His recent project “Die Young” featuring Ny Milly has already captured attention for its emotional depth and polished production.
“Our mission is to empower artists who represent the new wave of African sound,” says the Road Wave Records team. “Kay Study embodies that vision—his originality and drive reflect what this label stands for.”
