Crypto Markets Stabilize As ETF Outflows Cap Bitcoin Rally Depin Tokens Surge
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Bitcoin steadied around 102,200 overnight after a choppy Friday that saw US spot ETF flows swing back to sizeable net outflows.
The two-day whipsaw - a strong inflow Thursday followed by a larger redemption Friday - kept the benchmark pinned below a heavy band of moving averages and left risk appetite selective rather than broad-based.
That selectivity was visible on your tape. Ethereum outperformed to 3,442, while XRP and Solana posted firm gains. Litecoin jumped to the $100 handle.
The day's standouts came from the decentralized-infrastructure corner:
continuing a rotation toward real-utility narratives in storage and data.
One exchange listing, AIA, fell sharply, illustrating how thin liquidity can amplify idiosyncratic moves.
Crypto Markets Stabilize As ETF Outflows Cap Bitcoin Rally; DePIN Tokens Surge
Technically, the daily Bitcoin chart still leans bearish: price sits beneath the 50/100/200-day averages clustered around 105,000–107,000, the MACD remains negative, and RSI lingers below 50.
Yet the four-hour view shows stabilization: RSI has turned up from oversold, MACD is curling higher, and price is probing resistance near 103,000–103,500.
A close above that shelf would open a run at 105,000; failure would risk another test of 100,000.
Market structure continues to reward disciplined, rules-first approaches to policy and finance - themes typically favored by conservative constituencies that stress sound money, credible institutions, and investor protections.
Where policymakers lean into heavy-handed intervention or politicized spending, the effect tends to be tighter liquidity and more volatile flows, dynamics that crypto's higher-beta corners magnify quickly.
Investors will watch whether ETF demand returns early next week; a single strong inflow day has repeatedly been enough to spark a broad relief bounce.
For now, leadership sits with high-beta tokens tied to tangible infrastructure, while majors track ETF headlines and macro tone.
If flows stabilize and Bitcoin reclaims the 105,000–107,000 band, the market can broaden. If outflows persist, expect continued range trading in BTC and opportunistic bursts in sectors with clear utility stories.
Either way, disciplined risk management - and a preference for projects that prize transparency, property rights, and market accountability - remains the rational stance.
