Chennaibengaluru Highway To Get AI-Powered Toll System, Fastag May Soon Go

A new technology called MLFF is being introduced on the Chennai-Bengaluru National Highway to replace toll gates. This will allow vehicles to travel faster without stopping, reducing travel time.

A big change is coming to the Chennai-Bengaluru highway. Vehicles will no longer need to stop at toll gates. NHAI is introducing the new MLFF system to replace the old toll booths.

This new system uses AI-based ANPR cameras. They capture license plates and deduct tolls from the linked FASTag account. Vehicles can pass at 100-120 km/h without stopping.

Initially, this new camera system is being tested at three locations: Sriperumbudur, Chennasamudram, and Paranur. Based on its success, NHAI will expand it to other toll gates.

No more long waits at toll gates, saving time and fuel. Experts believe reduced congestion will also lower accidents. No cash needed for payments.

Travelers must keep their FASTag account funded. As it's a trial, some old booths may remain. Once fully live, it will mean a toll-free experience on the Chennai-Bengaluru route.