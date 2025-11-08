Uzbektelecom And HPE Networking Ink Mou To Push Digital Transformation

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbektelecom JSC has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with HPE Networking, Trend reports via the Uzbek Ministry of Digital Technologies.

The agreement was concluded within the framework of the official visit of the Ministry's delegation to the United States, headed by Minister Sherzod Shermatov and accompanied by representatives of Uzbektelecom JSC.

In accordance with the Memorandum of Understanding, the parties agreed to cooperate on the automation of data processing, the deployment of service cores, and the implementation of pilot initiatives utilizing UZTELECOM's existing infrastructure.

During the discussions, the sides explored opportunities to broaden cooperation in the areas of artificial intelligence, big data, and digital transformation, alongside the advancement of modern telecommunications infrastructure. Special emphasis was placed on the exchange of expertise in developing resilient and intelligent network systems designed to support Uzbekistan's nationwide digitalization efforts.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE, NYSE: HPE), founded in 2015 after the split of Hewlett-Packard, is a global technology company headquartered in Houston, Texas. HPE specializes in AI, cloud, and networking solutions that drive digital transformation. Its HPE Networking division develops intelligent and secure network infrastructures for enterprises worldwide.