Aashiqui 3 To Love & War: Romantic Films And 3 New Pairs Coming In 2026

Amidst action-thriller-horror films, people also love to watch romantic movies. Let us tell you that some such films will be released in the new year, i.e., 2026. In some of these films, you'll get to see romance between fresh pairs.

Ananya Panday and Lakshya Lalwani will be seen romancing in their upcoming film Chand Mera Dil. This is the first film for both of them. This movie by director Vivek Soni will be released on April 10, 2026.

Everyone is eagerly awaiting the release of Varun Dhawan, Pooja Hegde, and Mrunal Thakur's film, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. Directed by David Dhawan, it will release on June 5, 2026. Fans are eager to see Varun and Pooja's romance.

In the upcoming romantic film Laiki Laika, Rasha Thadani and Abhay Verma are in the lead roles. This movie by director Saurabh Gupta will be released in 2026. Fans are waiting to see this pair's romance.

Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film Love & War will be released in 2026. It stars Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, and Ranbir Kapoor in lead roles. This is a powerful romantic film.

The film Aashiqui 3 was recently titled Tu Meri Aashiqui Hai. It stars Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela. Everyone is eager to see this pair on screen. This movie by director Anurag Basu will be released on May 1, 2026.

Sharvari Wagh and Vedang Raina will appear in an untitled romantic film by director Imtiaz Ali. This movie will also be released in 2026. It will show a love story set during the partition.

Harshvardhan Rane and Sadia's film Sila will also be released in 2026. Its director is Omung Kumar. It's a romantic film where Karanvir Mehra plays the negative role.

Emraan Hashmi recently announced Awarapan 2, the sequel to his romantic film. The movie is set for a 2026 release, but more details are still under wraps.